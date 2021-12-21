Man charged with cannibalism believed eating victim would 'cure his brain'

A demented man was arrested in the US with charges of cannibalism after police said he tortured an aged victim and microwaved his body parts before eating the body to ‘cure his brain’. The incident took place in the Bonner County in the state of Idaho. According to an updated police legal complaint last Wednesday (December 15) the 39-year-old man murdered and consumed the body parts of a 70-years-old man on September 10.

As shown in a reasonable suspicion statement, the man believed he could ‘cure his brain’ by ‘healing himself by cutting off portions of the other man’s flesh’. The crime had surfaced when police officials responded to a call about a suspected murder in a residential area and discovered the victim motionless and inverted in his truck's passenger seat.

A filthy microwave and glass bowl, as well as a bloodied knife and duffel bag, were taken from the murder scene. On the day after the killing, investigators found bits of the victim’s body, along with a thermal artefact, when investigating the man’s home. On September 13, an autopsy was performed on the remains and it was concluded that the tissue recovered from the residence of the accused belonged to the victim. Authorities claim that parts of the victim’s remains are yet to be discovered.

According to Bonner County Detective Phillip Stella, this appears to be the first cannibalism charge in Idaho. The trial for first-degree murder was delayed in late October when the accused was declared incompetent to face charges and sent him to the Idaho Security Medical Program. By court order, the findings of the mental health assessment on Oct, 5 remain confidential. The accused is due to show up on Dec 28 for a preliminary hearing. According to the family there were enough warning signals indicating that Mr. Russell was a threat to himself and others.