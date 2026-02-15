FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: West Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets to Bangladesh newly elected PM

Mamata Banerjee sent flowers and sweets to Tarique Rahman after the BNP’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections. She also congratulated the people of Bangladesh and extended Ramazan greetings, while PM Narendra Modi praised Rahman’s decisive win.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 02:36 PM IST

Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: West Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets to Bangladesh newly elected PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended warm greetings to Tarique Rahman following his party’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections. As a symbolic gesture of goodwill, Banerjee sent flowers and sweets to Rahman’s political office in Gulshan.

The gifts were received at the office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) by party media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman. Mehedul Islam Mehedi, a special officer at the Gulshan office, was also present during the occasion.

Message on Social Media and Ramazan Greetings

A day earlier, Banerjee had congratulated Rahman and the people of Bangladesh through a post on X. In her message, she conveyed heartfelt congratulations to citizens across the country and extended advance greetings for the holy month of Ramazan.

She also expressed optimism about the future of India-Bangladesh relations, voicing hope that bilateral ties would continue to remain strong and friendly in the coming years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rahman. In a Facebook post, Modi praised him for steering the BNP to a decisive electoral victory and conveyed his best wishes.

Outcome of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad Elections

Voting for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections concluded on Thursday, followed by the announcement of results for 297 out of 300 constituencies by the Election Commission of Bangladesh.

According to the official results, the BNP and its allies secured 212 of the 297 declared seats, marking a commanding performance. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance won 77 seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh secured one seat, while independent candidates claimed seven constituencies.

The outcome marks a significant political shift in Bangladesh, with the BNP emerging as the dominant force in the new parliament. The congratulatory messages and gestures from Indian leaders underline the regional importance of the election results and the potential for continued diplomatic engagement between the two neighbouring nations.

