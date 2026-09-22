Mamdani challenges Trump’s media ban: Here’s what he told Trump

Days after Trump banned three media organisations from the White House, Zohran Mamdani said all members of the press would be welcome in New York, taking a sly dig at the POTUS.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a dig at US President Donald Trump over his recent restrictions on three media organisations, saying all members of the press would be welcome at their meetings in NYC on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. He made these remarks during a press conference at Gracie Mansion after meeting with the US President.

''I told the President that we're going to have all the members of the press here on the lawn. And that is something that I believe in, as everyone, no matter the opinion or the critique, that we engage,'' Mamdani said, welcoming journalists.

Interestingly, he is the same Zohran Mamdani, who had problems with an event of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York a few weeks ago.

Why did Trump restrict some media outlets?

The US President recently barred CNN, MS Now, and Politico from access to the White House and other POTUS-related events. He described these organisations as 'fake news' and took to his social media handles to announce the ban. ''I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!'' Trump had wrote.

Media groups challenge White House

The three media outlets that were banned from the White House and their journalists who were barred from entering the premises of the US President's residence challenged it in a federal court. The news organisations argue that the move unfairly limits press access.

However, the Trump's administration said that being a journalist does not automatically give a news organisation access to the White House, its briefing room, or the presidential press pool.