HomeWorld

WORLD

This country could become the world's first to be run by al-Qaeda, know what is happening there

Over the past few weeks, JNIM fighters have intensified attacks, including ambushes on army-backed convoys, as they move closer to Bamako. Security experts warn that if the city falls, this could become the first nation under the full control of a US-designated terrorist organisation.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

This country could become the world's first to be run by al-Qaeda, know what is happening there
Armed militants from an al-Qaeda-affiliated group Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) have blocked major fuel transport routes across Mali, cutting off supplies to the capital city Bamako and other key regions. The move has deepened the country’s crisis and raised global alarm over the group’s rapid territorial gains.

Over the past few weeks, JNIM fighters have intensified attacks, including ambushes on army-backed convoys, as they move closer to Bamako. Security experts warn that if the city falls, Mali could become the first nation under the full control of a US-designated terrorist organisation, governed by strict Sharia law.

The group’s rise mirrors the advances of Islamist regimes in Afghanistan and Syria, but a takeover of Bamako would mark an unprecedented milestone for militants directly linked to al-Qaeda. 

The United States issued an urgent advisory this week, urging all American citizens in Mali to leave immediately due to the deteriorating security and infrastructure situation. Similar warnings have since been released by Australia, Germany and Italy, with Italy’s Foreign Ministry advising its nationals to exit the country “as soon as possible.”

Mali, a landlocked West African nation bordered by Algeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Senegal, and Mauritania, has been grappling with growing instability since September. JNIM declared a fuel blockade on September 3 in response to the military government’s restrictions on rural fuel sales. The blockade has severely impacted towns like Kayes and Nioro near the Senegal border, and convoys attempting to reach Bamako have been repeatedly targeted.

