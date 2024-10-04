Twitter
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India next week, here's what we know so far

This will mark Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's fist visit to India since assuming the office last year.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 01:59 PM IST

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India next week, here's what we know so far
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu (X/DrSJaishankar)
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is expected to visit India starting on October 7 as per sources. This will mark Muizzu's first standalone bilateral visit to the country since assuming office last year.

Recently, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Muizzu told ANI, that he is planning to visit India as soon as possible. He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries."

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI.

This will notably be the second time that Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.

It is pertinent to note that earlier almost every Maldivian President used to make his first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after assuming office.

The Mohamed Muizzu government in the Maldives took a reconciliatory tone after ties with India soured, leading to a diplomatic row.

Since coming to power, Muizzu has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of view of India-Maldives ties. He ran his whole presidential campaign on the lines of 'India Out'. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

