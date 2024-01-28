Twitter
3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Maldives: Parliamentary proceedings halted as Opposition MPs engage in fight

A fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen in a viral video.

ANI

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

Edited by

The Maldives Parliament witnessed violence when government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers, reported Adhahdhu, a local news outlet. A key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for today. As dramatic visuals surfaced on social media from Male, a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen.

According to the news outlet, one video showcased Shaheem gripping Isa's leg and the two falling together, whereas another visual that went viral on social media showed Isa kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair. The footage also shows other members pushing Shaheem out of the area. A member of parliament was brought to an ambulance after suffering injuries, the local media reported.

Notably, the ministers' approval was slated for 1:30 p.m. However, several PNC members barricaded the House and disrupted the session. The demonstrators said that accepting the ministers would stymie progress, as they demanded the Speaker of Parliament to quit. The ruling coalition parties, the PNC and the PPP, released a statement portraying the ministers' refusal as an impediment to the delivery of public services, according to Adhadhu.

However, Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairman Abdul Raheem Abdullah stated that the ministers have the right to be reappointed even if they are not authorised. He criticised the refusal to approve the ministers as irresponsible. Quite recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its 'stark' anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development. The statement served to reassert and affirm the Opposition's belief that "alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country".

The Opposition further underscored that "stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives." Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasised the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability "to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

