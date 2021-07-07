Malaysians use 'White Flag Campaign' to convey distress during COVID-19 lockdown

Along with the white flag movement, there is the black flag movement to express dissatisfaction with the Malaysian government and demand PM to resign.

During the tough COVID-19 pandemic times, Malaysian have found a unique style to convey the distress and financial crunches they have had to deal with amid the COVID-induced lockdown. As part of the 'White Flag Campaign', some residents of low-income families have started waving white flags in a bid to get some help.

The #benderaputih (white flag) campaign has gained momentum on social media in a bid to encourage people to help others in distress during a prolonged lockdown in Malaysia.

Malaysia enforced another lockdown on June 1 in order to control another surge of COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, Malaysia recorded more than 7,000 cases, which is the highest the country has seen in over a month. Kuala Lumpur, the capital city, recorded about 1,500 infections.

The movement was initiated last week, where families that are facing financial crunches and need any kind of assistance are encouraged to wave a white flag or put a piece of white cloth outside their homes to signal that they need help. When a neighbour or a good samaritan spots the flag can lend a helping hand to the needy.

The pandemic has put a particular strain on low-income families, with reports of many forced to ration food.

Along with the white flag movement, there is also the black flag movement as well to express dissatisfaction with the Malaysian government. Through this movement, people are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.