Malaysians use 'White Flag Campaign' to convey distress during COVID-19 lockdown

Headlines

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's next space missions

10 drinks that help decrease bad cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi dedicate The Kashmir Files' National Awards wins to Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism victims

HomeWorld

World

Malaysians use 'White Flag Campaign' to convey distress during COVID-19 lockdown

Along with the white flag movement, there is the black flag movement to express dissatisfaction with the Malaysian government and demand PM to resign.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2021, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

During the tough COVID-19 pandemic times, Malaysian have found a unique style to convey the distress and financial crunches they have had to deal with amid the COVID-induced lockdown. As part of the 'White Flag Campaign', some residents of low-income families have started waving white flags in a bid to get some help. 

The #benderaputih (white flag) campaign has gained momentum on social media in a bid to encourage people to help others in distress during a prolonged lockdown in Malaysia.

Malaysia enforced another lockdown on June 1 in order to control another surge of COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, Malaysia recorded more than 7,000 cases, which is the highest the country has seen in over a month. Kuala Lumpur, the capital city, recorded about 1,500 infections.

The movement was initiated last week, where families that are facing financial crunches and need any kind of assistance are encouraged to wave a white flag or put a piece of white cloth outside their homes to signal that they need help. When a neighbour or a good samaritan spots the flag can lend a helping hand to the needy.

The pandemic has put a particular strain on low-income families, with reports of many forced to ration food.

Along with the white flag movement, there is also the black flag movement as well to express dissatisfaction with the Malaysian government. Through this movement, people are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt no longer a part of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana? Here’s what we know

Remember Vijay Bhardwaj, Sachin, Dravid's teammate who won man of series award on debut? Bad advice led him to...

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

Kajol says women in film industry are 'in much better place' than 30 years ago: 'Men make an effort to...'

Ameesha Patel says Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to retire after Gadar: 'I didn't understand it at that time'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE