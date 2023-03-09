Malaysian MH370 flight mystery: Alien abduction or terrorist attack? Know craziest conspiracy theories

MH370 flight disappearance conspiracy theories (Photo - Malaysian Airlines Twitter)

One of the biggest aviation mysteries in the entire world happened on March 8 nine years ago, when Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, seemingly into thin air, with none of the passengers or the plane found by authorities to date.

The reason behind the disappearance of the MH370 flight is still not known, while many conspiracy theorists have come up with their own likely explanation of what might have happened during the flight which led to its disappearance.

On March 8, 2014, a Malaysian Airline flight MH 370 flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia never landed at its destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China. The flight had 227 passengers and 12 crew members, all of which have now been presumed dead.

Malaysian flight 370 disappearance: Conspiracy theories

Hijacking due to terrorist attack

Since the plane and the passengers were never found after the MH370 flight disappearance, many theorists believe that the flight was hijacked by terrorists and all the passengers were killed. They also believed that the flight was later hidden in a part of Pakistan.

Alien abduction

There was a theory that aliens have taken control of Malaysian Airlines flight 370, after which it seemingly disappeared from the planet. A man claimed that he received texts in Morse code regarding aliens from the site where the plane was last detected, giving rise to the theories.

Link with Ukraine plane crash

Many claimed that Malaysian Airline flight 17 which was shot down over Ukraine around the same timeline was actually flight MH370, citing the resemblance between the disappeared flight and the debris recovered from the crash site in Ukraine.

MH370 pilot suicide theory

Many claimed that the pilot of the MH370 was mentally disturbed due to problems in his personal life, and thus had plans to commit suicide. Experts believe that he deliberately took a vertical nosedive into the ocean, killing himself and the passengers. Due to the way he allegedly crashed the plane, the debris, and the bodies were never found.

READ | Did pilots advertently bring down MH370 flight? New evidence sparks conspiracy theory