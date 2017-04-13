Malaysia central bank to support agencies probing flow of funds to North Korea

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeWorld

World

Malaysia central bank to support agencies probing flow of funds to North Korea

Malaysia's central bank said on Thursday it will support law enforcement agencies investigating the possible flow of funds to North Korea, after Reuters reported the North Korean head of a Malaysian firm had for years sent money to Pyongyang's leadership.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2017, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Malaysia's central bank said on Thursday it will support law enforcement agencies investigating the possible flow of funds to North Korea, after Reuters reported the North Korean head of a Malaysian firm had for years sent money to Pyongyang's leadership.

Reuters on Monday cited a North Korean defector as saying that Han Hun Il, the founding chief executive of Malaysia Korea Partners (MKP), had for two decades funneled funds to the central committee of Pyongyang's ruling Workers' Party.

MKP is also under investigation by the United Nations for the possible violation of sanctions on North Korea.

Malaysia's deputy home minister had said in response that the reports could damage Kuala Lumpur's reputation as a financial hub and called on the central bank to investigate the alleged transfer of funds to North Korea.

"Should there be any offence relating to the laws administered by Bank Negara Malaysia, an investigation will be conducted," the central bank said in its statement Thursday.

Malaysia's historically close ties with North Korea have come under scrutiny following the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's ruler.

Reuters reported in February that North Korea's spy agency was running an arms export operation out of Malaysia.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2023: TN HSE 2 results today at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

Gurugram: Bouncers, owner thrash two friends for filming video in club

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE