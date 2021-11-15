Malala Yousafzai finally breaks silence over her decision to marry Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai last week took to Twitter to announce her wedding which was solemnized at a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

Malala tied the knot with Asser Malik, who works for the Pakistan Cricket Board. It may be recalled that Malala, who is a human rights activist, was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban when was only 15.

Hours after Malala announced her wedding, some people took to social media to claim that in June Malala had said a contradictory statement to British Vogue regarding partnerships.“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Malala, however, clarified her statement in an interview with BBC, and said that she was never against marriage. She said that she had “concerns about marriage” due to patriarchy and misogyny. She also praised her husband Asser and said she was lucky to have found someone who “understands her values.”

“So, you have to question the systems that we’re living in and you have to question the status quo, but I’m lucky that I’ve found a husband who understands my values,” she added.

Malala claimed that Asser gets her sense of humour and they have a lot of things in common.