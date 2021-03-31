Maker of Satan shoes that contain 'one drop of human blood' sued by Nike

The shoes contain red ink and "one drop of human blood" in the sole, according to a website describing the 666 pairs of limited edition shoes.

A Brooklyn-based company MSCHF has been sued by Athletic shoemaker Nike after the former launched 'Satan Shoes' in collaboration with American rapper Lil Nas X. These shoes are a customised version of Nike Air Max 97 that contain 'human blood' in the sole.

In the lawsuit, Nike said that the company, MSCHF Product Studio Inc, infringed on and diluted its trademark with the black-and-red, devil-themed shoes, which went on sale online on Monday. Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the suit.

As per news reports, the 'Satan shoes' feature an inverted cross and a pentagram, along with a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven.

Several reports have claimed that the shoes sold out in less than one minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair. Lil Nas X said on Twitter he would choose the recipient of the 666th pair from social media users who circulated one of his tweets.

Nike, in its lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, said the shoes were produced “without Nike’s approval and authorization,” and the company was “in no way connected with this project.”

“There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product,” the lawsuit said.

(With Reuters inputs)