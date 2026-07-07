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‘Make deal or finish job’: Donald Trump issues fresh threat to Iran amid Ali Khamenei’s funeral

As Iran is witnessing its former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral while the country mourns the loss of its former leader, US President Donald Trump has again issued a fresh threat. Issuing warning to Iranian leadership, Trump made a ‘make deal or finish the job’ remark.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 AM IST

‘Make deal or finish job’: Donald Trump issues fresh threat to Iran amid Ali Khamenei’s funeral
Donald Trump issues fresh threat to Iran amid Ali Khamenei’s funeral (ANI)
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As Iran is witnessing its former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral while the country mourns the loss of its former leader, US President Donald Trump has again issued a fresh threat. Issuing warning to Iranian leadership on Monday, Trump made a ‘make deal, or finish the job’ remark.  

Trump’s fresh threat to Tehran 

Donald Trump’s latest warning comes at a time when Iran is involved with dayslong funeral for its former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed by US-Israeli forces at the start of the US-Iran war on February 28. 

"We're going to win one way or the other. We're going to either make a deal or we're going to finish the job—and it won't be tough to finish the job," Trump said at the White House. He further said that he would rather make a deal. 

“I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to affect 91 million people. We can knock down their bridges in one hour,” Trump said. Trump added that the US is going to get the ‘nuclear dust’ and that there will be no nuclear weapons, while referring to the Iran-US deal. 

“Oil is now at a level that, I think it's even lower, on a barrel basis, than it was before we started. We’ve gotten concessions, and they have to hold those concessions, but there'll be no nuclear weapon. We’re going to be getting the, as I call it, dust; the enriched material—nuclear dust,” Trump said. 

According to a Reuters report, Trump also said that he is not attempting for a regime change in Iran. 

Trump's warnings to Iran amid the ceasefire 

Trump has not stopped his warnings and threats despite the US-Iran peace deal, as they signed the war-ending interim peace agreement in June.  

US President Donald Trump's comments during former Iranian supreme leader late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have drawn sharp criticism from Tehran's leadership. Condemning Trump's "one shot" remarks, the Iranian Embassy took a dig at US' culture and said that that "ideals cannot be killed."  

Trump told Axios that he was following the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. "They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said showing US Army's defence potential.  

Trump further expressed surprise at the scale of public mourning for the death of their leader. "I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," Trump said.  

Day after his remarks, mourners at Khamenei's funeral chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans saying "Kill Trump' and "death to America" and "death to Israel."

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