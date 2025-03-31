Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged China to expand its economic presence in Bangladesh, proposing the country as an extension of China's economy, which may raise concerns for India.

Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, recently completed a four-day visit to China, where he called on Beijing to strengthen its economic presence in Bangladesh. During his trip, a video of Yunus went viral on social media in which he urged China to consider making Bangladesh’s ocean-facing region an extension of its economy.

Yunus Proposes Bangladesh as China's Economic Extension

In the video, Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s strategic location, emphasizing that the country has direct access to the ocean, unlike India’s northeastern states, which are landlocked. "Seven states of India, the eastern part of India called the Seven Sisters, are landlocked. They have no way to reach the ocean. We are the only guardians of the ocean in this region. This opens up huge possibilities. This could be an extension of the Chinese economy—built, produced, and marketed here, then exported to China and the rest of the world," Yunus said.

His remarks suggest that Bangladesh sees an opportunity to position itself as a key hub for Chinese economic activity in South Asia. He encouraged China to establish economic bases in the country, boosting trade, manufacturing, and exports.

Strengthening China-Bangladesh Relations

During his visit, Yunus met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and called for increased Chinese investment to help Bangladesh’s struggling economy. He also requested China’s support in creating a 50-year master plan for managing Bangladesh’s rivers and floods, a crucial step for the country's infrastructure and disaster management.

Yunus emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with China, stating that he expects a "new phase of relations" between the two nations. His comments reflect Bangladesh's efforts to deepen economic cooperation with China while seeking solutions to pressing domestic economic challenges.

Potential Tensions with India

Yunus' proposal could raise concerns in India, as the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean region are vital to India’s security and sovereignty. Any increased Chinese influence in Bangladesh, especially near strategic waterways, may be viewed as a potential threat by New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Yunus has also requested a visit to India and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but his request is still pending with the Indian government. The outcome of this request could indicate India's stance on Bangladesh’s growing alignment with China.