MAJOR win for India as BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack: 'Should not be associated with religion...'

In a major win for India, the BRICS nations on Saturday, i.e., September 27, issued a joint statement and condemned the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which had claimed 26 lives. Calling acts of terrorism "criminal and unjustifiable", the nations reaffirmed their collective stand against the menace.

In a joint statement, the minister stated that they "condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 during which 26 people were killed and many more injured." They extended their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” said the statement.

The ministers stressed "zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected any double standards in countering it". The statement further said that they "expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomever committed."

Pahalgam horror

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at Bairsaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians and injuring several. The terrorists, associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed in 'Operation Mahadev' by the Indian armed forces. The tragedy, however, further strained the ties between India and Pakistan as New Delhi accused Islamabad of sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province and killing more than 100 terrorists. Pakistan, too, directed drone and missile attacks towards Indian bordering states. The three-day-long hostilities ended with a ceasefire on May 10.

