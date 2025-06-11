he United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released its Visa Bulletin for July 2025. USCIS has provided a slight relief for the Indian applicants waiting for green cards in America.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released its Visa Bulletin for July 2025. USCIS has provided a slight relief for the Indian applicants waiting for green cards in America. The Visa Bulletin is published monthly by the US Department of State, providing important information about understanding the immigration status based on the application submitted and the timelines for adjusting eligibility. Here's what has changed in the Visa Bulletin for July 2025.

1. Family sponsor category benefits the most

The cut-off date for final action for the family sponsor category has seen a slight change, as it has been extended uniformly. This will lead to a gradual reduction in the backlog of Indian applicants.

F1 (unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens):Moves to July 15, 2016 (from June 8, 2016)

F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): Jumps to September 1, 2022 (from January 1, 2022)

F2B (unmarried sons and daughters, 21 or older, of permanent residents): Shifts to October 15, 2016 (from September 22, 2016)

F3 (married sons and daughters of US citizens):Advances to August 1, 2011 (from June 22, 2011)

F4 (siblings of adult US citizens):New date is July 8, 2006 (from June 15, 2006)

2. EB-3 category

Employment-based third preference and other worker categories EB-3 saw a seven-day increase. The final action date for these will now be April 22, 2013 (from April 15,2023). Filing dates for employment-based categories will continue unchanged, thereby maintaining stability in final action dates.

3. Employment-based visa categories EB-1 and EB-2

However, there will be no change in the dates of the major employment-based visa categories EB-1 and EB-2. The final action date for the EB-1 category (priority workers) for India will be February 15, 2022. No change in the EB-2 category (professionals with advanced degrees or individuals with extraordinary ability) for India- same as on January 1, 2013. Moreover, there is no change in the EB-5 category either.



