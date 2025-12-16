MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram

A devastating attack killed fifteen people were killed and another 42 were injured when Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire with rifles on a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. Following this, Sajid Akram was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police, while his son Naveed Akram was admitted to hospital after arrest. In a major development, Naveed Akram, who has been in hospital in a coma since the incident, has regained consciousness, NSW police have confirmed. On the other hand, the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration claimed that Sajid was an Indian National while confirming that he visited the country in November.

A devastating attack killed fifteen people were killed and another 42 were injured when Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire with rifles on a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. Following this, Sajid Akram was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police, while his son Naveed Akram was admitted to hospital after arrest. In a major development, Naveed Akram, who has been in hospital in a coma since the incident, has regained consciousness, NSW police have confirmed. On the other hand, the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration claimed that Sajid was an Indian National while confirming that he visited the country in November.



Philippines claim Bondi Beach attacker Saijd Akram was an Indian national

Dana Sandoval, a spokesperson for the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration, said, “Sajid Akram, 50, Indian national (Australian resident), and Naveed Akram, 24, Australian national, arrived in the Philippines together last November 1, 2025, from Sydney, Australia. Both reported Davao as their final destination. They left the country on November 28, 2025, on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, with Sydney as their final destination." The BBC reported, citing the country’s immigration authorities, that the father, Sajid Akram, had travelled on an Indian passport while the son, Naveed Akram, had travelled on an Australian passport.