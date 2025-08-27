Major shifts in US visa rules for Indians: What’s new and what remains unchanged

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!
WORLD
US visa rule changes 2025: The visa process is seeing several changes, including a new fee introduced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and updated procedures from the U.S. Embassy in India for passport collection and visa renewals.
US visa rule changes 2025: There are several important updates to keep in mind if you are considering applying for a U.S. visa from India. A number of changes are being made to the visa process, such as the introduction of a new charge by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and revised protocols for passport collection and visa renewals from the U.S. Embassy in India. To prevent any hiccups during the process, candidates must thoroughly comprehend these changes, which will take effect over the coming months.
Except for applicants under the age of 18, third parties will not be permitted to pick up passports from visa application centers beginning of August 1, 2025.
Requirement:
The Embassy now offers the option to have passports sent straight to your house or office.
Under the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' that was passed on July 4, 2025, a new fee is being implemented.
Beginning on September 2, 2025, the U.S. Department of State will scale back the Interview Waiver Program (Dropbox).
Categories are not affected by these changes and do not require in-person interviews:
Regarding candidates whose Dropbox appointments were canceled in August or September of 2025: