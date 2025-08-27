Major shifts in US visa rules for Indians: What’s new and what remains unchanged

US visa rule changes 2025: The visa process is seeing several changes, including a new fee introduced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and updated procedures from the U.S. Embassy in India for passport collection and visa renewals.

US visa rule changes 2025: There are several important updates to keep in mind if you are considering applying for a U.S. visa from India. A number of changes are being made to the visa process, such as the introduction of a new charge by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and revised protocols for passport collection and visa renewals from the U.S. Embassy in India. To prevent any hiccups during the process, candidates must thoroughly comprehend these changes, which will take effect over the coming months.

BIG Changes in US Visa For Indians:

No More Passport Collection by Third Parties

Except for applicants under the age of 18, third parties will not be permitted to pick up passports from visa application centers beginning of August 1, 2025.

Requirement:

Either the paid delivery service or in-person passport pickup is required of applicants.

A parent or guardian may pick up a minor's passport, but both parents must sign a letter of authority. Scanned or emailed copies will not be accepted.

Paid Passport Delivery Option

The Embassy now offers the option to have passports sent straight to your house or office.

Price per applicant: Rs 1,200

How to Use: To choose this option, go to your ustraveldocs.com account and change your delivery choices.

Visa Integrity Fee:

Under the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' that was passed on July 4, 2025, a new fee is being implemented.

Amount: $250 for the majority of non-immigrant visa applicants

Date: Commencing on October 1, 2025

Purpose: To reduce administrative expenses, enhance the integrity of the visa application process, and encourage more security screening. Although the specifics of the procedure are still unknown, applicants who adhere to visa restrictions may be eligible for a refund.

Interview Waiver Program

Beginning on September 2, 2025, the U.S. Department of State will scale back the Interview Waiver Program (Dropbox).

Impact: The majority of candidates who were previously exempt from in-person interviews must now show up at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

Visas in the H, L, F, M, J, E, and O categories are affected.

Age Exemptions Removed: Interviews must now be conducted in person for individuals over 79 and children under 14.

Visa Categories That Are Still Exempt

Categories are not affected by these changes and do not require in-person interviews:

A-1 and A-2 visas

Certain C-3 visas

G-1 to G-4 visas

NATO-1 to NATO-6 visas

TECRO E-1 visa

What Doesn't Change?

Validity of Visa Fees: Payments are accepted for a full year.

Appointment Scheduling: The official portal is still available for appointment scheduling.

Document Requirements: The list of necessary documents has not changed.

If your Dropbox appointment was cancelled

Regarding candidates whose Dropbox appointments were canceled in August or September of 2025: