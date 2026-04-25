Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews preparations under Heat Wave Action Plan 2026
Major setback for Pakistan as Iranian delegation exits Islamabad talks ahead of second round of dialogue
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts record with sensational 36-ball century vs SRH
Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi: 'He is controlled by Donald Trump, sold off India's agriculture sector'
Candy and the Pizza Ggirl movie review: In the age of Dhurandhar, Ninad Kamat-starrer breathes new life into adult-comedy genre
DC vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer’s heroics help Punjab Kings script highest successful chase in IPL history, KL Rahul’s 152* in vain
Iran executes man accused of Mossad links amid rising concerns over fair trial
Tamil Nadu: 2 workers killed in blast at firecracker factory in Theni
Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row, asks him to visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru
IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury
WORLD
Pakistan's efforts to present itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran have suffered a major setback after the Iranian delegation exited Islamabad ahead of the second round of dialogue.
The Iranian delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed Islamabad on Saturday evening after a day of high-level meetings with Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. This has led Pakistan's desperate attempt to broker US-Iran peace talks into a deadlock. As per a report by Al Jazeera, the Iranian delegation left Islamabad after delivering an 'official list of demands' to Pakistani leaders for the US and Israel for a solution in the Middle East region.
Iranian FM Araghchi will now travel to Oman and Russia, bypassing any further engagement in Pakistan's capital. Before their departure, the Iranian delegation met the Pakistani PM, which lasted for around two hours.
The meeting also included Munir, Pakistan's Deputy PM, Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
As per a report by Kamran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, Tehran was 'not ready to meet the US delegation', which included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Senior Advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, who were scheduled to travel to Islamabad for the second round of talks.
In a desperate attempt to present themselves as mediators between Iran and the US, the Pakistani establishment rolled out the red carpet and held hostage their national capital by a 'suffocating security lockdown'. Due to this, major roads were sealed and placed in a high-security Red Zone under a strict cordon.
In an attempt to give it a positive spin, Pakistani PM shared a post on X stating that he had the 'most warm and cordial exchange of views' and discussed 'further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations'.
(With inputs from ANI)