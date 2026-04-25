Major setback for Pakistan as Iranian delegation exits Islamabad talks ahead of second round of dialogue

Pakistan's efforts to present itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran have suffered a major setback after the Iranian delegation exited Islamabad ahead of the second round of dialogue.

Iran exits Islamabad ahead of the second round of peace talks with the US

The Iranian delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed Islamabad on Saturday evening after a day of high-level meetings with Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. This has led Pakistan's desperate attempt to broker US-Iran peace talks into a deadlock. As per a report by Al Jazeera, the Iranian delegation left Islamabad after delivering an 'official list of demands' to Pakistani leaders for the US and Israel for a solution in the Middle East region.

Iranian FM Araghchi will now travel to Oman and Russia, bypassing any further engagement in Pakistan's capital. Before their departure, the Iranian delegation met the Pakistani PM, which lasted for around two hours.

The meeting also included Munir, Pakistan's Deputy PM, Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Indefinite lockdown in Islamabad

As per a report by Kamran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, Tehran was 'not ready to meet the US delegation', which included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Senior Advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, who were scheduled to travel to Islamabad for the second round of talks.

In a desperate attempt to present themselves as mediators between Iran and the US, the Pakistani establishment rolled out the red carpet and held hostage their national capital by a 'suffocating security lockdown'. Due to this, major roads were sealed and placed in a high-security Red Zone under a strict cordon.

In an attempt to give it a positive spin, Pakistani PM shared a post on X stating that he had the 'most warm and cordial exchange of views' and discussed 'further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations'.

(With inputs from ANI)