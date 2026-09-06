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Major relief for Chinmoy Krishna Das as Bangladesh HC grants bail in 2 more cases: Will he walk free now?

A piece of good news has arrived for the devotees and followers of Hindu monk in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, as he has secured bail in two more cases. But will he finally be released from jail? Let's find out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

Major relief for Chinmoy Krishna Das as Bangladesh HC grants bail in 2 more cases: Will he walk free now?
Chinmoy Krishna Das gets bail in two more cases by the Bangladesh High Court. (Pic Credits: X)
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Popular Hindu monk in Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das has been granted bail in two more cases by the Bangladesh High Court, taking the total number of cases in which he has secured bail to four. While speaking to ANI, his lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, said, ''The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in two more cases. These cases included charges of attempted murder, vandalism, obstruction of government duties and related offences. A 2-Judge High Court bench comprising Justice Jahid Sarwar and Justice Shiekh Abu Taher issued the bail order today.''

 

''On August 2, he was granted bail in two cases, today, having been granted bail in two more cases, he has now been granted bail in a total of four cases,'' he added.

 

Why will Chinmoy Krishna Das not walk free?

 

However, despite the latest order, he is unlikely to walk out of jail immediately as he continues to face other criminal cases. The former ISKCON leader and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote was arrested in November 2024 at Dhaka airport and was charged with insulting the national flag of Bangladesh.

 

Which cases are still keeping Chinmoy in jail?

 

Krishna Das' lawyer also acknowledged that two cases are still pending, in which he has not been granted bail. One is related to sedition charges, while the other is a murder case filed against him in Chattogram. ''He will not be released unless he gets bail in both cases,'' the lawyer further said,

 

Last month, Das' legal team expressed concern over the pace of the process for his release, alleging a lack of political will to expedite his freedom.

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