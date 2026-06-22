Major explosion at Qatar’s natural gas hub leaves 54 injured, search on for 18 missing

The incident at the Ras Laffan industrial area could add more turmoil to global energy markets, especially since Qatar is one of the top natural gas producers worldwide.

An explosion hit Qatar’s main natural gas export terminal on Sunday night while workers were attempting to restart operations. The site had been bombed by Iran during the war. The blast sparked a fire that injured at least 54 people, and 18 others were still missing several hours later.

The incident at the Ras Laffan industrial area could add more turmoil to global energy markets, especially since Qatar is one of the top natural gas producers worldwide. Qatar had already halted production after Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz blocked its ability to ship to customers.

As Iran eased its hold on the strait amid ongoing talks for a permanent end to the war, Qatar started efforts to bring its export terminal back online. On Sunday night, that work triggered an explosion and fire at the Barzan gas supply facility, according to state-run QatarEnergy.

The full extent of the damage is still unclear. Officials first reported only a few injuries from the blast, but hours later Qatar’s Interior Ministry released much higher casualty numbers.