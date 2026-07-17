Major earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Mexican coast, triggers tremors in Guatemala, El Salvador; tsunami alert issued

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 jolted Mexico on Friday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for the southern coastline. Tremors from the quake were also felt in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 jolted Mexico on Friday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for the southern coastline. Tremors from the quake were also felt in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

The quake struck off the coast of Puerto Madero, a key Pacific port and fishing town in Mexico. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a preliminary magnitude 7.3 tremor occurred 48 km southwest of Aquiles Serdán.

No casualties reported

There have been no reports of casualties so far. Videos shared on social media showed tall buildings swaying violently as people rushed onto the streets for safety.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.3 - 48 km SW of Aquiles Serdán, Mexico https://t.co/lb0uJuhZ2B — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 17, 2026

Mexican officials said there was no major damage after the big earthquake.

Mexico’s Navy Secretary Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles said there were "no issues" across the country right after it struck.

No damage reported

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz said the quake was felt "moderately" in the state capital and "no significant damage" was found.

"There is no serious damage. Regarding maritime conditions, water levels at some beaches are expected to rise by up to half a meter due to the earthquake. The public is advised to stay away from beaches for the time being," Morales Ángeles said after President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily morning press conference.

In Guatemala, President Bernardo Arévalo said no deaths were reported and emergency plans were set in motion.

El Salvador’s fire department also said there has been no damage reported so far.