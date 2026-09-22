FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After KGF, Baahubali, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated' for THIS reason

After KGF, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated'

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan - Watch viral video

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan

ONGC’s Mahanadi Gas Discovery: Can India’s new deepwater find ease fuel crisis

ONGC’s Mahanadi Gas Discovery: Can India’s new deepwater find ease fuel crisis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Major air traffic control malfunction triggers hundreds of US flight cancellations

As of around 1900 GMT, Newark Airport, a major hub serving the New York City area, reported 168 cancellations and 97 delays, while Philadelphia saw 63 flights cancelled and 189 delayed, FlightAware data showed.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Major air traffic control malfunction triggers hundreds of US flight cancellations
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A telecommunications line outage triggered by a construction mistake led to hundreds of flights from US east coast airports being cancelled or delayed on Monday, according to US officials.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that at around 1900 GMT, operations were resuming at LaGuardia and Philadelphia airports, while arrivals into Newark and JFK were still on hold. Amtrak is the US passenger train operator.

"An Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line in New Jersey which caused a telecom outage and forced FAA to pause flights in the Northeast," Duffy said.

As of around 1900 GMT, Newark Airport, a major hub serving the New York City area, reported 168 cancellations and 97 delays, while Philadelphia saw 63 flights cancelled and 189 delayed, FlightAware data showed.

Federal Aviation Administration explains about the glitch

Bryan Bedford, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, said Monday's airport disruption was due to two problems.

After an outage was detected in the primary telecom line, "we discovered that the backup fiber had a break," Bedford said after a briefing for reporters on new air traffic technologies.

Bedford called the rupture on the backup line "massive" owing to the construction mistake.

He said the primary system was expected to be restored by early afternoon, but repairing the backup line would take an estimated 13 hours.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's flight from Washington DC to New York departed as planned.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Horror: 17-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 3 men posing as police officer near Kalkaji Mandir; One held
Delhi Horror: 17-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 3 men posing as police officer
Shriya Saran recalls last day on sets of Drishyam The Conclusion, admits 'Nandini Salgoankar will always stay with me'
Shriya Saran recalls last day on sets of Drishyam The Conclusion
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane secure second spot in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane secure second spot
After KGF, Baahubali, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated' for THIS reason
After KGF, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated'
Major air traffic control malfunction triggers hundreds of US flight cancellations
Air traffic control malfunction triggers hundreds of US flight cancellation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement