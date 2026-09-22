Major air traffic control malfunction triggers hundreds of US flight cancellations

As of around 1900 GMT, Newark Airport, a major hub serving the New York City area, reported 168 cancellations and 97 delays, while Philadelphia saw 63 flights cancelled and 189 delayed, FlightAware data showed.

A telecommunications line outage triggered by a construction mistake led to hundreds of flights from US east coast airports being cancelled or delayed on Monday, according to US officials.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that at around 1900 GMT, operations were resuming at LaGuardia and Philadelphia airports, while arrivals into Newark and JFK were still on hold. Amtrak is the US passenger train operator.

"An Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line in New Jersey which caused a telecom outage and forced FAA to pause flights in the Northeast," Duffy said.

As of around 1900 GMT, Newark Airport, a major hub serving the New York City area, reported 168 cancellations and 97 delays, while Philadelphia saw 63 flights cancelled and 189 delayed, FlightAware data showed.

Federal Aviation Administration explains about the glitch

Bryan Bedford, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, said Monday's airport disruption was due to two problems.

After an outage was detected in the primary telecom line, "we discovered that the backup fiber had a break," Bedford said after a briefing for reporters on new air traffic technologies.

Bedford called the rupture on the backup line "massive" owing to the construction mistake.

He said the primary system was expected to be restored by early afternoon, but repairing the backup line would take an estimated 13 hours.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's flight from Washington DC to New York departed as planned.