Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action

"@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma," it said in a post on X."@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," the post added.

About the Mahatma Gandhi statue in London



The iconic Mahatma Gandhi's bronze statue was created by Fredda Brilliant and was unveiled in 1968. The inauguration of this sculpture marked the impending centenary of Gandhi's birth in 1869. It is important to note that Mahatma Gandhi pursued law at University College London from years from 1888 to 1891. The shocking incident comes ahead of Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary, also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2.



Pro Khalistani protest in the UK



Earlier this year, in March, Pro-Khalistani protestors staged a demonstration during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom near the Chatham House. The protesters had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they chanted slogans.During his visit to the United Kingdom, EAM Jaishankar held discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders. Following the protests, India strongly condemned the incident after it saw footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.



In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases."We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.



(With inputs from ANI)