Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Aghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activities

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

P Chidambaram makes BIG revelation on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: 'US stopped us from acting against Pakistan'

PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump's plan to end Israel-Gaza conflict: 'Pathway to long-term peace'

Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'

Did Anusha Dandekar accuse Karan Kundrra of cheating? Says 'he was sleeping with…'

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, and cloudy skies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad on..., check forecast here

Beyond Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi

Aghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activities

Aghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activiti

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared trapped

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in London's Tavistock Square was vandalised on September 29, 2025, just days before his 156th birth anniversary, also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2. The Indian High Commission in London strongly condemned the act.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days before his 156th birth anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square in London was vandalised. The High Commission of India in London on Monday stated that it is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the "shameful act of vandalism". The High Commission said it has "taken this up" strongly with local authorities.

"@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma," it said in a post on X."@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," the post added.

 

About the Mahatma Gandhi statue in London

The iconic Mahatma Gandhi's bronze statue was created by Fredda Brilliant and was unveiled in 1968. The inauguration of this sculpture marked the impending centenary of Gandhi's birth in 1869. It is important to note that Mahatma Gandhi pursued law at University College London from years from 1888 to 1891. The shocking incident comes ahead of Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary, also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2. 

Pro Khalistani protest in the UK

Earlier this year, in March, Pro-Khalistani protestors staged a demonstration during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom near the Chatham House. The protesters had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they chanted slogans.During his visit to the United Kingdom, EAM Jaishankar held discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders. Following the protests, India strongly condemned the incident after it saw footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases."We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces
'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'
Lata Mangeshkar: 5 melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'
Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali at Ziro Festival, video goes viral - Watch
Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali - Watch
Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals to follow
Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE