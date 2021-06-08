Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter sentenced to 7 years in jail in fraud case

A court in Durban, South Africa has sentenced Ashish Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, to seven years in prison. The court has found her guilty of fraud and forgery of 6 million rand (African currency) i.e. about Rs 3.22 crore.

Ashish Lata Ramgobin found guilty in this case

According to WION, 56-year-old Ashish Lata Ramgobin was accused of defrauding businessman SR Maharaj. SR Maharaj had loaned her 6.2 million rand (African currency) in advance for allegedly clearing import and Customs duties on a non-existent package from India. Ramgobin had guaranteed Maharaj a share of the profits.

Who is Ashish Lata Ramgobin?

Ashish Lata Ramgobin is the daughter of well-known activist Ela Gandhi and the late Mewa Ramgovind, who have both played a key role in reviving the Phoenix Settlement founded by Mahatma Gandhi during his tenure in South Africa.

Rambogin had cheated investors like this

In 2015, during the hearing of the case against Ramgobin, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that she had allegedly presented false invoices and documentation to convince potential investors that three containers of linen were being carried in from India.

At that time, Lata Ramgobin was released on a bail of 50,000 rand.

"She said she was experiencing financial difficulties to pay for import costs and customs and she needed the money to clear the goods at the harbour," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Monday.

"She advised him (Maharaj) that she needed R6.2 million. To convince him, she showed him what she claimed was a signed purchase order for the goods. Later that month, she sent him what seemed to be a NetCare invoice and delivery note as proof that the goods were delivered and payment was imminent," she said.

Lata Ramgobin "further sent him confirmation from NetCare's bank account that payment had been made", Kara said. Maharaj entered into an agreement with her owing to Ramgobin's family credentials and NetCare documents.

He later laid criminal charges upon finding that the documents were forged.