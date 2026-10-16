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Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, epicentre near Vilyuchinsk

Magnitude 7 earthquake struck Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia at depth of 140 km, epicentre 123 km southwest of Vilyuchinsk, EMSC said; no damage report yet.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, epicentre near Vilyuchinsk
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An earthquake of magnitude 7 has struck the Kamchatka Peninsula region of Russia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Quake was at a depth of 140 km (86.99 miles), with epicentre located around 123 km southwest of Vilyuchinsk in Russia's Far East, EMSC said.

The seismic event was recorded at around 3:35 pm local time.

Ring of Fire hotspot

Kamchatka Peninsula lies on tectonic belt known as Ring of Fire, which surrounds most of Pacific Ocean, and is hotspot for seismic activity.

Last year in July, an 8.8-magnitude mega-quake off region's coast triggered tsunami that swept part of coastal village into sea.

Further details about impact of the quake, including any reports of tsunami alert or damages and casualties, were not immediately available.

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