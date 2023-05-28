Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Pakistan; tremors felt in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale jotled several areas of Pakistan including, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar on Sunday (May 28).
According to reports,the tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi and Swat. Initial reports claimed that the epicenter of the earthquake is around 220 km deep near Hindu Kush Mountain range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
#Earthquake possibly felt 29 sec ago in #Pakistan. Felt it? Tell us via:
https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t
Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/XrQc6U1zfa— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 28, 2023
Mild tremors were also felt in some parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi.