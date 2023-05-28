Search icon
Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Pakistan; tremors felt in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir

Initial reports claimed that the epicenter of the earthquake is around 220 km deep near Hindu Kush Mountain range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale jotled several areas of Pakistan including, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar on Sunday (May 28).

According to reports,the tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi and Swat. Initial reports claimed that the epicenter of the earthquake is around 220 km deep near Hindu Kush Mountain range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Mild tremors were also felt in some parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi.

 

