Made a big mistake, want to go home: German girl unimpressed with life in Syria after joining ISIS

At the age of 15, a German young girl left her country to join ISIS group. Exactly after four years, 19-year-old Leonora has fled the terrorists' last bastion in eastern Syria and says it's time to go home.

Wearing a long billowing black robe, she says, " I was a little naive".

As reported by AFP, the young German woman, Leonora, says she first came to Syria just two months after converting to Islam and she was just 15.

"After three days, I married my German husband," she tells AFP, at a screening centre for the displaced run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Leonora says she became the third wife of German terrorist Martin Lemke, after he travelled to Syria with his first two wives.

ISIS had the year before swept across large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq, declaring a "caliphate" in areas it controlled.

Leonora first lived in the terrorist group's de-facto Syrian capital of Raqa, but says she was just a housewife.

"I was just at home, in (the) house cooking, cleaning -- stuff like this," says the pale faced German, clutching the youngest of her two children, an infant aged just two weeks.

After four years under a now near-extinct ISIS caliphate, Leonora says she wants to go home.

"I want to go back to Germany to my family, because I want my old life back," she says. "Now I know that it was a big, big mistake."

One day, she picked up her children, and fled with her husband, and his second wife into SDF-held territory. US-backed forces detained Lemke on Thursday.

Leonora claims Lemke worked mostly as a technician for ISIS. "He makes technical stuff, computer stuff, repairs computer, mobiles," she says.

But investigations published in German newspapers portray Lemke, who is now believed to be 28, as an influential figure among foreign terrorists in Syria.

More than 36,000 people have fled the SDF assault on the so-called "Hajin pocket" since early December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor that relies on a network of sources inside the country.

