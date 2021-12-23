Luxury holidays, racehorses, clothes and jewelry: Look at lavish lifestyle of Dubai Royals' and their EXPENSIVE divorce

A British court has ordered Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million which is Rs. 5521.31 crores). This divorce is one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history.

This divorce is grabbing a lot of attention in the media and among the people. Today, we will tell you all the details of this couple's royal lifestyle.

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein - 'Limitless' money in Dubai

The current vice-president and prime minister of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum married Princess Haya in 2004. The couple got divorced in 2019 under Sharia law.

During the divorce settlement, the Princess was reportedly told by her lawyers that, when in Dubai, she and her children had access to 'limitless' money. The ruling stated that Princess Haya used to receive 83 million pounds yearly for her household, along with 9 million pounds spending money.

72-year-old ruler of the emirate of Dubai and his wife have been involved in the divorce battle for quite some time now. The couple also shares two children, aged 13 and nine. During one of the court hearings, Princess Haya was also asked about a 6.7 million pounds payment she made to hide her affair with one of the bodyguards. The 6.7 million pounds she used were from her children's bank account.

Speaking about the same, the Princess said, "I was very frightened. I was scared and that was the money that was available in that amount."

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein - Details of lavish lifestyle

251.5 million pounds from the total divorce settlement would be given to maintain Princess Haya's houses in London. In 2016, Princess Haya also became a proud owner of a mansion near Kensington Palace. Her former husband has also been ordered to cover a 10-year refurbishment project of the house as well as the salaries of five housekeepers.

Princess Haya has also pursued a yearly payment of 7,70,000 pounds for the care of her mansion in Berkshire.

Princess Haya's racehorses

Princess Haya has said that she owns more than 60 racehorses for which she requires 75 million pounds as compensation. Reports state that while the Princess was married to the Sheikh, she bought close to 400 racehorses.

Princess Haya - Luxury holidays and travel

Princess Haya would receive money from her ex-husband for two weeks of vacation in Britain and travel abroad nine weeks each year. The annual reward for holidays is set at 5.1 million pounds a year - 1 million pounds each for private plane and food.

The court also gave Princess Haya an additional 1 million pounds to spend on leisure.

Clothes and jewelry

Princess Haya was also awarded 13.7 million pounds in the form of compensation as she claimed items missing from her clothes and jewelry. Earlier, she had asked for 52 million pounds for the missing items. Princess Haya has said that her collection of designer clothes and jewelry was worth close to 74 million euros, and only trivial items were returned to her after she ran off to Britain.