Lufthansa, Air France among others cancel flights to Middle East amid rising US–Iran tensions, cites security concerns

Amid the renewed US Iran tensions, various international flights have been suspended to the Middle East. Air France said that flight services to Dubai would not operate due to tensions in the Middle East.

Amid the renewed US Iran tensions, various international flights have been suspended to the Middle East. The issue has sparked fears of a potential military conflict between the two countries. Airlines such as Dutch airline KLM and Air France have temporarily suspended their major flights to crucial airports, including Dubai, in the already volatile region.

Confirming the concerning step to news agency AFP, Air France said that flight services to Dubai would be paused “due to the current situation in the Middle East." KLM told public broadcaster NOS it would not allow flying on routes that mamdates flying through regions like Iraq, Iran, Israel and many other countries in the Gulf.

Among other airlines are Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air Canada. While the former has restricted it's flights to Israel during daytime only, the other two airlines have also cancelled flights to Israel.

The development came after US stepped up deploying army as part of Washington s' 'actions' against Tehran amid ongoing protests and crackdown by the Islamic government under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The unrest has been attracting global attention and criticism of the killings of many civilians in the past few days.

Announcing its military operations, US President Donald Trump referenced the movement of a naval “armada" toward the Middle East country, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying guided-missile destroyers.

Though this step by the US has been termed as precautionary, as Trump claims, it has increased tensions between Washington and Tehran and as a result May possibly invite the latter's wrath.