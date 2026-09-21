LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz

Liberia-flagged LPG tanker M.T. Al Maryah was reportedly struck by a drone while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz, but all 19 crew members, including nine Indians, were confirmed safe.

A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker was reportedly hit by a drone while sailing eastbound near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to a report prepared by the Directorate of Maritime Administration.

The vessel, M.T. Al Maryah, suffered no major damage in the incident. Its power and main engine continued to function normally, and the tanker was later anchored safely at Khor Fakkan.

All 19 crew members safe

There were 19 crew members aboard the tanker, including nine Indian nationals. All of them were confirmed safe following the reported drone strike. The incident comes amid heightened security concerns involving vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

145 Indian seafarers in Persian Gulf

According to the maritime administration report, six Indian-flagged vessels and seven foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest were operating in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz. Together, these vessels had 145 Indian seafarers on board.

Nine vessels of Indian interest in the region have also been identified for evacuation. These include seven fertilizer cargo vessels and two other vessels.

Multiple attacks involving Indian crew reported

The report said four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 58 incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian crew have been reported so far. These incidents have resulted in 10 confirmed deaths and 12 injuries, while one death is presumed.

No fresh incidents reported on Sunday

Despite the reported drone strike on M.T. Al Maryah, authorities said there were no new operational safety or security incidents involving Indian vessels or Indian seafarers on Sunday. The vessel remains safely anchored at Khor Fakkan while authorities continue to monitor the situation in the region.