FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz

LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz

POCSO-accused teacher jumps to death from Bengaluru SP Office while in custody

Bengaluru: POCSO-accused teacher jumps to death from SP office

Why credit score plays a big role in getting a low interest personal loan

Why credit score plays a big role in getting a low interest personal loan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz

Liberia-flagged LPG tanker M.T. Al Maryah was reportedly struck by a drone while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz, but all 19 crew members, including nine Indians, were confirmed safe.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz
ANI Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker was reportedly hit by a drone while sailing eastbound near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to a report prepared by the Directorate of Maritime Administration.

The vessel, M.T. Al Maryah, suffered no major damage in the incident. Its power and main engine continued to function normally, and the tanker was later anchored safely at Khor Fakkan.

All 19 crew members safe

There were 19 crew members aboard the tanker, including nine Indian nationals. All of them were confirmed safe following the reported drone strike. The incident comes amid heightened security concerns involving vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

145 Indian seafarers in Persian Gulf

According to the maritime administration report, six Indian-flagged vessels and seven foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest were operating in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz. Together, these vessels had 145 Indian seafarers on board.

Nine vessels of Indian interest in the region have also been identified for evacuation. These include seven fertilizer cargo vessels and two other vessels.

Multiple attacks involving Indian crew reported

The report said four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 58 incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian crew have been reported so far. These incidents have resulted in 10 confirmed deaths and 12 injuries, while one death is presumed.

No fresh incidents reported on Sunday

Despite the reported drone strike on M.T. Al Maryah, authorities said there were no new operational safety or security incidents involving Indian vessels or Indian seafarers on Sunday. The vessel remains safely anchored at Khor Fakkan while authorities continue to monitor the situation in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz
LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz
POCSO-accused teacher jumps to death from Bengaluru SP Office while in custody
Bengaluru: POCSO-accused teacher jumps to death from SP office
Why credit score plays a big role in getting a low interest personal loan
Why credit score plays a big role in getting a low interest personal loan
Votes from Muslims, Power to Yadavs: AIMIM leader Israr Ahmed’s statement exposes layers of SP’s ‘Yadav Model’
AIMIM leader Israr Ahmed’s statement exposes layers of SP’s ‘Yadav Model’
Ayushmann Khurrana on Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reveals why Sooraj Barjatya used to remove his shoes before entering his vanity van
Ayushmann Khurrana on Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reveals why Sooraj Barjatya used to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement