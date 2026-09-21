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LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Hormuz, all crew safe

A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker carrying nine Indians was reportedly hit by a drone near the Strait of Hormuz. Know more about the incident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

LPG tanker carrying 9 Indians hit by drone near Hormuz, all crew safe
Drone reportedly hits LPG tanker carrying nine Indians near Hormuz. (AI-Generated)
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A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker carrying nine Indian nationals among 19 crew members was reportedly hit by a drone while sailing outside the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. According to a report prepared by the Directorate of Maritime Administration, the vessel named MT Al Maryah suffered no major damage in the incident, and all 19 crew members on board were confirmed safe.

 

Apart from this, the vessel's main engine and power systems are also operational even after the incident, and it is currently anchored at Khor Fakkan, located on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates. This incident is the latest one amid the ongoing security concerns around the crucial commercial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

 

Due to the ongoing conflict in the region, shipping activity through the strategic waterway has reduced significantly, which has heavily impacted energy supply globally.

 

145 Indian seafarers in Persian Gulf

 

As per the maritime administration report, a total of 145 Indian seafarers are present as members on vessels operating in the region, including six Indian-flagged ships and seven foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest in the Persian Gulf.

 

Meanwhile, authorities have also identified 9 vessels of Indian interest in the region, including seven fertiliser carriers and two other vessels.

 

Attack on vessels with Indian crew

 

There have been a series of attacks on vessels carrying Indian seafarers recently. These include four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 58 involving foreign-flagged vessels, resulting in the deaths of 10 crew members, 12 injuries and one presumed death.

 

Fortunately, in the latest Liberia-flagged LPG tanker incident, the vessel, including all its 19 crew members, is reported safe.

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