LPG tanker carrying 28 Indians attacked in Iranian waters; all crew members safe

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members was reportedly attacked in Iranian waters, but the Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed that all the sailors are safe.

An LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members was reportedly attacked in Iranian waters on Friday, with the Embassy of India in Tehran confirming that all the sailors are safe.

The vessel, identified as DISHA (IMO No. 8818219), is registered under the Mozambique flag. The embassy said it has been in contact with the relevant authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.

"The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe," the embassy said in a statement shared by ANI.

The statement did not provide details about the nature of the attack or whether the vessel suffered any damage.

India Calls For Safety Of Seafarers

The incident comes amid growing concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and the safety of Indian sailors in the Gulf region. A day earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that attacks on civilian ships, seafarers and critical infrastructure cannot be accepted.

"Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced," Jaishankar said, according to ANI. He also stressed that international waterways must remain safe and open in accordance with international law.

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) also said that the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the security of Indian ships, remain among its key priorities.

Several Indian Seafarers Killed In Recent Attacks

At least 15 seafarers, including several Indians, have reportedly died in attacks on merchant vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28. Recent incidents include attacks on the tankers MKD Vyom and Skylight on March 1, which reportedly killed three Indian sailors. One Indian sailor was killed in a dhow fire on May 8.

A US strike on tanker MT Settebello on June 9 reportedly killed three Indian crew members, while an attack on GFS Galaxy on July 12 left one Indian sailor missing.

On July 14, one Indian sailor was killed and six others injured after Iranian missiles reportedly hit two UAE-flagged tankers.

The latest attack on the LPG tanker has once again raised concerns over the safety of civilian shipping and Indian seafarers in the region.