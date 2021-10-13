BIZARRE! LPG costs Rs 2657 a cylinder, milk priced at 1195 a litre in THIS country

The problem of inflation is not just exclusive to our country. The price of LPG in India has been steadily rising. Not only India but also neighbouring countries have seen a massive increase in LPG prices. The price of LPG cylinders in Sri Lanka has doubled.

The Sri Lankan government recently announced an end to the price limit for essential commodities, after which LPG retail prices have jumped nearly 90 per cent.

A cylinder worth Rs 2,657

The standard domestic LPG cylinder (12.5 kg) was priced at Rs 1,400 in Sri Lanka last Friday. But, now it has increased by Rs 1,257 to Rs 2,657. In addition, 1 litre of milk is now costlier by Rs 250 and is priced at Rs 1,195. Similarly, the prices of other essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar and cement have gone up bumper.

In comparison, the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in India is still less than Rs 1000.

The record rise in LPG prices has caused outrage among the citizens. Netizens have taken to social media to express displeasure and have demanded a rollback of prices. A Consumer Protection Authority spokesperson said, "The Cabinet decided to remove price controls for milk powder, wheat flour, sugar and liquefied petroleum gas. Behind this was the expectation that it would increase supply. Prices may go up by 37 per cent, but we hope dealers don't make unnecessarily profitable."

It may be recalled that the Sri Lankan government decided to scrap the price limits of milk powder, gas, wheat flour and cement after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday night. Since then, prices have been steadily rising.