'Loving' grandfather found to be serial rapist after his death, sexually assaulted 31 women

Keith Simms died in February this year.

Keith Simms, a 66-year-old man who died earlier this year, turned out to be a serial rapist to the utter shock of his family comprising children and grandchildren. He reportedly raped 31 women over 15 years. After DNA analysis, the police are able to directly link him with 12 rapes.

He committed these brutal rapes between 1986 and 2001 in Australia. His victims ranged from the ages of 15 and 55.

His modus operandi was entering the women's homes or abducting them outdoors when out for exercise.

He would threaten them with a knife.

All his victims described him as a tall man with a dark complexion. He would mostly wear a mask and sports gear.

The people had identified the man and questioned him. However, he died in February after which the police took the DNA samples from his family members.

They matched with those of the victims.

His family is absolutely shocked. His wife isn't able to believe that she lived with a man capable of doing these things.