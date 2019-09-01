'Love train': This two-day journey in China is specially designed for people to fall in love

Finding a soulmate is not an easy task for everyone but the need for a life partner is certainly felt by everyone.

In order to help people for whom it is hard to find love or life-partners, China has come up with a unique train journey concept that allows strangers to meet new people and give an opportunity to them to find love.

The ruling regime in the country has started a new concept of a 'love train', where strangers are allowed to travel on a two-day train journey, meet new people and find their love of life or possible life partners.

The initiative has been specially designed for single people for whom it is not that easy to find their soulmate with whom they can think of spending the entire life. According to data, there are over 200 million youth in the country who are yet to find their life partner.

Therefore, coming up with a unique idea, the regime in China introduced the concept of a 'Love Train' which allows strangers to meet each other on a two-day train journey, give them a chance to make new friends and find their possible life partner. The train has been specially designed to help people falling in love and ending their journey to find a life partner.

China's 'Love Train' which is called 'Y999' takes strangers to a two-day journey and give them a chance to find love.

The service had started three years ago and has so far been on three such journeys, allowing hundreds of strangers to come together. So far within three years of its service, 10 people have actually got married after they found their soulmate by taking a ride in China's 'Love Train' also called Love-Pursuit'.

A commuter who has been on this ride has to say that its a nice concept for people to know each and find love. Even if you don't find one, you are able to make new friends.

This initiative allows people from different places, cities, states to meet strangers and help their pursuit of finding love.