Melania Trump unveils a bold black-and-white official White House portrait, sparking mixed reactions over its unique style and heavy editing claims.

Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, revealed her new official White House portrait on Monday, creating a buzz among her social media followers. The black-and-white image, captured by photographer Régine Mahaux, marks a departure from the vibrant, colorful portraits traditionally chosen by previous First Ladies.

In the photograph, Melania is dressed in a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit paired with a white shirt, exuding an air of sophistication. Her stylist, Hervé Pierre, previously mentioned that selecting outfits for the First Lady was a challenging task, as many American designers had declined to work with her in the past. The portrait was taken in the Yellow Oval Room on January 21, with the Washington Monument prominently visible in the background. Melania is seen resting her hands on a table, wearing a subtle smile.

How the New Portrait Differs from the 2017 Version

Melania’s new portrait starkly contrasts her previous official photograph from Donald Trump’s first term, released on April 3, 2017. The earlier image, shot in her residence, featured her in color, adorned with jewelry, including rings on both hands. She was posed with her arms crossed, sporting a slight, toothy smile.

According to Robert Collins, a body language expert who spoke to Newsweek, the latest portrait reflects a deliberate shift in tone. He described Melania’s “power pose” as a message of control and leadership, indicating a move away from her earlier portrayal as a supportive wife to a more active participant in the political realm. Collins suggested that her decision not to smile aligns with her husband’s portrait, creating a cohesive image.

Criticism and Praise from Social Media

While many fans praised the portrait for its elegance, with some comparing it to a Vogue cover, critics argued it looked heavily photoshopped. Comments ranged from calling it “plastic” to accusing it of excessive editing, with claims that the image lacked warmth or authenticity.

Despite the mixed reactions, Melania’s new portrait continues to draw attention, showcasing her ongoing effort to redefine her public image.