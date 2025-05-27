Despite the odds, the couple got married in 2007 in Le Touquet, the same place where Brigitte married her first husband decades earlier.

Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is once again in the spotlight after a video went viral on social media. The video shows her pushing away French President Emmanuel Macron’s face as the couple landed in Vietnam. Many users online have interpreted the moment as a “slap,” sparking debate and speculation. However, President Macron has responded to the incident, saying, “My wife and I were merely fooling around, but the moment was turned into some kind of planetary catastrophe. Everyone just needs to calm down.”

This is not the first time their relationship has attracted attention. Emmanuel and Brigitte first met in 1993 at a Catholic school in Amiens, where she was a teacher and he was just 15 years old. At the time, Brigitte was 39, married to banker André-Louis Auzière, and had three children. Her eldest daughter was in the same class as Emmanuel.

According to Brigitte’s biography Brigitte Macron: An Unfettered Woman by Maelle Brun, their relationship was discovered in 1994 after they were seen sunbathing together. The affair shocked many, leading to anonymous letters and even people spitting on Brigitte’s family home.

Brigitte later divorced her husband, and she and Emmanuel remained in touch even after he moved to Paris to complete his studies. In an interview, Brigitte said she once thought the relationship would not last, worrying that he might fall for someone his age.

Despite the odds, the couple got married in 2007 in Le Touquet, the same place where Brigitte married her first husband decades earlier. Speaking to Elle France, Brigitte said, “We have breakfast together — me and my wrinkles and him with his youth — but it’s like that.”

Brigitte quit her teaching job in 2014 to support Emmanuel when he became France’s finance minister. Their relationship faced more challenges during his presidential campaign, with rumours suggesting Emmanuel was secretly in another relationship. He denied all such claims.

In her biography, Ms Brun revealed that Brigitte was deeply affected by the rumours and experienced emotional pain.

The couple has stayed strong through the years, but as the recent video shows, public attention on their relationship continues to be intense.