The president's remarks come with escalating border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and claims by Afghan officials late Friday night of a new ceasefire breach by Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump wants to add another feather to his cap after boasting that he has already handled eight wars. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump discussed the ongoing violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan and claimed that it would be "easy" for him to solve.

"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan," Trump remarked, referring to how he "solved" the India-Pak issue back in May before launching into the current border fight in Afghanistan. If I have to tackle that one, it will be simple for me.

His claims to have resolved multiple wars, including mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, have been repeatedly denied by New Delhi. Despite "solving so many wars," Trump also bemoaned the fact that he never received a Nobel Prize.

"Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives," the President said, referring to this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan recently agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following fierce border fighting, blaming the other side for the 'insistence' on the matter.

However, Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan late Friday, killing at least ten people, according to Afghan officials, who said last night that Pakistan had breached the truce. A senior Taliban official told news agency AFP that "Afghanistan will retaliate" after Pakistan violated the truce by bombing three targets in the region of Paktika.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the new Pakistani strikes also claimed the lives of at least three local Afghan cricket players. According to the cricket board, the "cowardly" attack targeted the players, who were from Paktika Province's Urgun District.

The Afghan government said earlier this week that it had taken 25 Pakistani army installations, killing "58 soldiers" and wounding 30 more.

When Taliban minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was in India last week, an explosion in Kabul's Abdul Haq Square set off the flare-up. The violence was attributed to Pakistan by Afghan officials, however Pakistan denied any involvement in the attacks.

A ceasefire was reached after the fierce fighting, and it was recently extended till the end of negotiations in Doha. Qatar was one of the nations that had encouraged Islamabad and Kabul to use moderation and engage in discussion to address their differences.