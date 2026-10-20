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‘Love my Indian in-laws’: D Vance defends ‘indentured servants’ H-1B remark, cites Usha Vance’s Indian roots

US Vice President JD Vance said his controversial description of H-1B workers as “indentured servants” was aimed at companies he believes exploit foreign employees, while highlighting his wife Usha Vance’s Indian heritage.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

‘Love my Indian in-laws’: D Vance defends ‘indentured servants’ H-1B remark, cites Usha Vance’s Indian roots
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US Vice President JD Vance has defended his controversial remarks about H-1B visa workers, saying his use of the term “indentured servants” was meant as criticism of employers and the visa system rather than foreign workers.

Vance made the comments during a CBS News town hall in Flat Rock, Michigan, earlier this week. His remarks came days after India described his earlier comments as “unwarranted” and “deeply offensive”.

During the town hall, naturalised US citizen Niv Agaram accused Vance of “scapegoating immigrants”. In response, Vance admitted that some of his language on immigration had not been perfect but said his criticism was directed at the policy.

‘That’s not a criticism of the H-1B visa holder’

Explaining his earlier comments, Vance said, "... My rhetoric has been imperfect here, that's on me...[But] when I say an indentured servant, that's not a criticism of the H-1B visa holder, that's a criticism of a company,".

He argued that some employers can gain excessive control over foreign workers because their immigration status may depend on their jobs.

According to Vance, a US citizen who loses a job can search for another one, while an H-1B worker may face immigration consequences if employment ends. He said this imbalance can leave foreign employees vulnerable to exploitation.

"I think that gives employers way too much power," Vance said.

Vance brings up Usha Vance’s Indian family

While defending the administration's immigration approach, Vance also referred to his wife, Usha Vance, and her family background.

He said, "You know where my family comes from, and I love my mother-in-law and father-in-law, who immigrated from South India, and obviously their daughter, born in the United States of America, is now the second lady, and I'm very proud of her, and I love her very much."

Vance said the US immigration system should welcome people who contribute to the country while also protecting American workers.

"I think that our immigration system has to balance," he said.

Vance questions hiring practices of US companies

The vice president also criticised companies that claim they cannot find qualified American workers while laying off existing employees. He argued that such practices can hurt both American workers and immigrants who are recruited from abroad.

Vance also said rapid immigration could affect social cohesion and alter communities in ways that some existing residents may find difficult.

What sparked the H-1B controversy?

The latest comments follow a broader dispute over the H-1B visa programme and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Earlier this month, the US suspended several firms, including Indian IT companies, from a programme that allows foreign workers to apply for green cards. The administration argued that such practices could disadvantage American workers.

Vance had earlier referred to foreign professionals on H-1B visas as “indentured servants” and described companies using the programme as “visa mills”.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for specialised jobs. Indian nationals have historically made up the largest share of H-1B beneficiaries, accounting for more than 70 per cent of approved petitions annually.

The latest remarks from Vance appear aimed at drawing a distinction between his criticism of the system and the foreign workers who depend on it.

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