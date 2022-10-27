'Love is love': Mexico takes major leap for LGBTQ community, legalises same sex marriage

Mexico has taken an important step toward ending the social construct that only couples of the opposite sex can get married by allowing same-sex marriages. It serves as inspiration for the rest of the world that discriminates against and opposes same-sex marriage. It's time to normalise same-sex marriages everywhere in the world so that people can love and live freely.

According to the local Congress, same-sex marriages are now legal throughout the majority-Catholic nation of Mexico after Tamaulipas became the last state to do so.

The decision of the northern border state brings to an end a 12-year path toward nationwide marriage equality, which began in 2010 when the nation's capital, Mexico City, became the first to recognise same-sex marriages.

The decision was followed by a Supreme Court ruling that a ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional five years later, which spurred state-level changes.

"The Congress of Tamaulipas approved the reforms to article 132 of the Civil Code for the State, to recognise the right to same-sex marriage," according to a statement from the institution.

The conservative National Action Party (PAN) local congresswoman Nancy Ruiz, who advocated for the reform, said: "There are no first or second-class people, all people should enjoy this right."

This year, marriage equality was legalised in seven additional states, three of which happened very recently.

According to political scientist and LGBTQ activist Genaro Lozano, marriage equality is still pending "legislative harmonization" in five of Mexico's 32 states where it has been created by court orders or governor decrees.

"But it is already a reality throughout Mexico. Thanks to all the activists and legislators who have supported it over the years," tweeted Mr. Lozano

(With inputs from Agencies)