Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video

WORLD
Let's dive into details.
The Louvre, one of the world's most visited museums, reported a robbery on Sunday morning, i.e., October 19. The museum, however, said it was closing for the day for "exceptional reasons". Culture Minister of France, Rachida Dati, said that the robbery occurred on Sunday morning as the museum opened.
"No injuries were reported. I am on site alongside museum staff and the police. Investigations are ongoing," Dati said in a post on X. Meanwhile, there's yet no clarity on the amount of damage and the items stolen. However, sources say that robbers fled with jewellery.
October 19, 2025
Interestingly, the museum houses world-famous artworks including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.