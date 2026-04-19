Louisiana Horror: Gunman kills 8 children in shocking mass shooting across homes

In a chilling incident, eight children were killed ​in a mass ‌shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States. As per Reuters, the age of these children ranged from 1 to 14 years.

In a chilling incident, eight children were killed ​in a mass ‌shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States. As per Reuters, the age of these children ranged from 1 to 14 years. ''The individual ​believed to be ​the gunman hijacked a car after ‌the ⁠shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a ​chase,'' Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC.

As per the police, the shooting took place at 6 am local time on Sunday and is understood to be a domestic disturbance. ''The suspected gunman hijacked a car after ‌the ⁠shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase,'' Bordelon said. ''Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting of this individual,'' ​spokesperson Kate ​Stegall said.

The suspect's name is expected to be revealed after the families of the victims have been informed. ''We ​do ⁠know that some of the children inside were his descendants,'' Bordelon added.