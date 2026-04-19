Louisiana Horror: Gunman kills 8 children in shocking mass shooting across homes

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In a chilling incident, eight children were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States. As per Reuters, the age of these children ranged from 1 to 14 years.
In a chilling incident, eight children were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States. As per Reuters, the age of these children ranged from 1 to 14 years. ''The individual believed to be the gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase,'' Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC.
As per the police, the shooting took place at 6 am local time on Sunday and is understood to be a domestic disturbance. ''The suspected gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase,'' Bordelon said. ''Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting of this individual,'' spokesperson Kate Stegall said.
The suspect's name is expected to be revealed after the families of the victims have been informed. ''We do know that some of the children inside were his descendants,'' Bordelon added.