Losing faith in Pakistan's nuclear shield? This Islamic country soon to seal defence pact with US amid West Asia conflict, it is...

In a major move, Saudi Arabia is reportedly in touch with the United States regarding a defence pact with the President Donald Trump-led administration. Notably, the deal, if finalised, could bind Washington more tightly to Saudi Arabia's protection. The move comes as West Asia remains caught in the whirlpool of constant turmoil, the latest being the Israel-Iran war.

The deal, similar to a recent US-Qatar agreement that came in the face of a recent Israeli attack on Doha, may be finalised during Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s visit to Washington next month, as per a report by the Financial Times. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit the Oval Office next month, where both sides are likely to seal the agreement.

According to sources quoted by the Financial Times, the arrangement is likely to include deeper military and intelligence cooperation between the two nations. "There are discussions about signing something when the Crown Prince comes", said the report, citing a Trump administration official.

Pertinent to note that Mohammed Bin Salman, previously, signed a defence deal with Pakistan.

US-Qatar deal

Just recently, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, vowing to respond to any attack on Qatar with "all lawful and appropriate measures, including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military". The agreement came after the Israeli attack on the Qatari capital Doha, targeting Hamas’s political leaders.