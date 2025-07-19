Los Angeles: Over 20 injured as vehicle drives into crowd in East Hollywood

More than 20 people have been injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in California, United States. The incident occurred in the East Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles city, local officials said. Read on to know more details.

The LAFD said in a statement that it was coordinating patient triage and transport.

More than 20 people have been injured after an unidentified vehicle drove into a crowd in California, United States on Saturday (July 19). The incident occurred around 2 am (local time) on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles city, local officials said as per reports. According to early estimates provided by first responders, 4-5 people were in "critical" condition and nearly a dozen in "serious" condition. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in a statement that it was coordinating patient triage and transport.

Motive remains unclear

Pictures from the scene of the incident showed a grey car on a pavement with debris strewn on the ground, and a massive police deployment, the BBC reported. The location provided by the LAFD was close to a music venue, according to CNN. It remains unclear what caused the vehicle to strike the crowd.

(This is a breaking news story and more details will be added as they emerge).