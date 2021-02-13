Looking for 'extra' COVID-19 vaccines from India: Canadian PM

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that his country is 'looking' for extra COVID-19 vaccines from India. Last week both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian PM Narendra Modi spoke to each other with Modi assuring Trudeau of COVID vaccine supplies.

Trudeau in response to a question in a presser said, "We are looking at possible extra vaccines coming from India from the Serum Institute, work is being closely done on that."

Adding, "It was good to talk to PM Modi on a range of subjects, including the role India is playing on producing vaccines for the developing world and other issues that is important to us."

Also read PM Modi assures Canada's Trudeau of COVID vaccine supplies

Canada has a deal to get 20 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccine which he said is not from Indian production facility. "I believe they are from AstraZeneca facility from South Korea".

The talks between the two sides come two months after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spoke on the ongoing farmers protests in India. In December, he made comments on the farmers protests angering New Delhi which lodged a strong protest by a rare summoning of Canadian envoy to India, Nadir Patel.

During the talks last week, farmers' issue was discussed with Trudeau 'commending' New Delhi's efforts "to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy", the ministry of external affairs said on Friday in response to a question.

India, which produces 60% of global vaccines, has sent COVID vaccines to more than 20 countries. New Delhi has gifted vaccines to 13 countries, while sending vaccines on commercial basis to 9 countries. In all it has supplied 229.7 lakh doses of COVID vaccines to global community - 64.7 lakh doses as gift, 165 lakh doses commercially.