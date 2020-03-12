Looking for a workout buddy? This dog helps his owner do crunches, push-ups; video goes viral
A heartwarming video a dog helping his owner during the workout is going viral on social media.
Social media is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting, inspiring, funny on various social platforms.
Now, a heartwarming video a dog helping his owner during the workout is going viral on social media.
Shared by Twitter handle named @humorandanimals with the caption, "Couldn't ask for a better training partner", the 42-second-clip shows a man doing several exercises with his fur buddy.
couldn't ask for a better training partner (magnusthetherapydog IG) pic.twitter.com/xGFa5Rit6M— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 9, 2020
The video has garnered more than 7 Million views and 330k likes. People couldn't stop themselves from praising the pooch for supporting his human while doing crunches.
Netizens are abuzz with beautiful comments. Take a look...
We all need someone like this, don't we?