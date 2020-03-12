Trending#

Looking for a workout buddy? This dog helps his owner do crunches, push-ups; video goes viral

A heartwarming video a dog helping his owner during the workout is going viral on social media.


Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 10:01 AM IST

Social media is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting, inspiring, funny on various social platforms. 

Now, a heartwarming video a dog helping his owner during the workout is going viral on social media. 

Shared by Twitter handle named @humorandanimals with the caption, "Couldn't ask for a better training partner", the 42-second-clip shows a man doing several exercises with his fur buddy.

The video has garnered more than 7 Million views and 330k likes. People couldn't stop themselves from praising the pooch for supporting his human while doing crunches. 

Netizens are abuzz with beautiful comments. Take a look...

We all need someone like this, don't we?