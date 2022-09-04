'Look forward to supporting the Conservative government': Rishi Sunak before UK PM poll results

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, a contender to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, said Sunday he would help the next government if he lost. The British Indian former Chancellor said in an interview with the BBC that he will remain in Parliament and represent Richmond, Yorkshire, after the results are announced.

"I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity," said Mr Sunak, when asked about his future plans if the result does not go his way.

"I'm going to stay as a member of Parliament. It's been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as their member of Parliament and I'll love to keep doing that as long as they'll have me," he said.

In response to whether he would consider another run at 10 Downing Street in a few years, he said: "Gosh, we've just finished this campaign and I need to recover from this one."

With him not ruling out another run, speculation will grow that he may wish to run again if he loses to Liz Truss this time.

Mr Sunak was the early favourite among Tory MPs, but he now trails Liz Truss in most polls of party members voting to replace Johnson.

Both candidates have participated in a dozen hustings events around the UK to garner votes, with the cost-of-living problem due to rising energy bills and inflation dominating the conversation.

Sir Graham Brady, head of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership contest, will declare the result on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Ten minutes before the public announcement, the two finalists will find out who won.

The new Tory leader will give a short acceptance speech at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre near Downing Street. Monday will be spent finalising the victorious candidate's Cabinet.

On Tuesday, departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give a farewell statement on the steps of Downing Street before flying to Scotland to officially resign.

His successor will arrive separately in Scotland to be officially anointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle - the first time in history the appointment is made outside of England and Buckingham Palace as the 96-year-old queen minimises her travels.

The newly chosen Prime Minister will return to Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon to deliver an inaugural address and announce crucial Cabinet jobs.

(With inputs from PTI)