While praising India's 7% GDP growth, US President Donald Trump criticised the American central bank over high interest rates and keeping borrowing rates high.

US President Donald Trump found a new example to target the US Federal Reserve, citing India's 7% GDP growth to question America's high interest rates. He criticised the American central bank over high borrowing costs, saying that the US economy could achieve a growth of 15 to 20 percent if interest rates were lowered.

While addressing the media at the White House, Trump accused the US Fed of being 'very political' and said, ''Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite.''

''We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 to 20 percent, not 4 percent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse,'' he added.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump says, "If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP..." (Source: The White House) https://t.co/1AAbhdyFZG — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

'Look at India': Trump cites 7% GDP growth

Trump referred to India's reported 7 percent economic growth and criticised the US Fed's approach to interest rates. ''If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 percent GDP. We'd have a 14 percent, 15 percent, maybe even a 20 percent GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it,'' Trump said.

''We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite, but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest,'' he further said.

(With ANI inputs)