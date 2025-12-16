Longest solar eclipse to appear in 100 years on..., will it be visible in India? Check details

A highly rare and spectacular total solar eclipse will be seen. The celestial event will be visible for many regions of the world and in some areas can be seen in totality. The event will be observed in 100 years.

Astro enthusiasts from world over will get to see a rare celestial phenomenon on August 2, 2027. At this time, people across the globe can see one of the longest total solar eclipses of the 21st century, which is also called the eclipse of the century.

This phenomenon will show a unique and rare side of the usual happenings, that is, when the Moon will cover the Sun due to which period of dark skies will be prolonged.

Why is Solar Eclipse 2027 so special?

As per NASA and astronomical research, the duration of the total solar eclipse will last up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds, the period when the Moon will totally cover the Sun. A long eclipse is a highly rare event, and its occurrence makes it significant. It will be a spectacular and remarkable astronomical event.

Though the event will be visible from world over, it's longest duration will be visible near Luxor, Egypt. Here, skywatchers will witness an unusually long and dramatic darkening of the sky.

Where will the total eclipse be fully visible?

The duration when the Moon obscures the Sun completely is called the path of totality which will be clearly visible in many regions, including- Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Countries which will come along the total eclipse path are Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia. The eclipse will also pass over parts of the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

Some of the cities that will be able to witness totality are: Cadiz (Spain), Gibraltar, Tangiers (Morocco), Benghazi (Libya), Luxor (Egypt), and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

Will India witness total solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India, as sky enthusiasts will be able to watch a partial solar eclipse, when only a part of the Sun is covered by the Moon.