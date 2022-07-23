Woman's body lay dead for more than 2 years, clueless landlord kept taking rent

Representative Image/File Photo

A landlord in the UK kept taking rent for a tenant who lay dead in his London house for more than 2 years. The landlord cut off the gas connection but kept receiving the rent until a body was discovered recently. The remains of the woman, identified as Sheila Seleoane, were found on the floor of her rented flat.

Three of her neighbours also reported Shelia missing but her gas supply was cut off. Her severely decomposed body was found recently when one of her neighbours called the police at the scene. Sheila was identified through her dental records. Reports state that the bedroom where her body was found, was "extremely tidy and well-kept".

The post-mortem report could not pinpoint the exact reason behind Sheila's death because of her decomposed body. However, reports state that she suffered from Crohn's disease and bowel inflammation. Sheila has last paid her rent in August 2019, Southwark Coroners Court was told. When she failed to pay the rent after, an application was submitted for the rent to come out of her benefits.

Sheila Seleoane was last seen alive when she visited a doctor in August 2019. The housing society is currently under scrutiny for not checking up on Sheila for more than two years.

A doctor, identified as Julian Morris, said, "Any death is sad. To lie undetected for in all likelihood over two years is difficult to fathom in 2022."